Thomas receives BASA Leadership Award

BASA Executive Director Dr. David Axner (left) presenting Northmont Superintendent Tony Thomas with the 2023 Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA) Exemplary Leadership Award. Submitted photo

COLUMBUS — Northmont Superintendent Tony Thomas has been selected by a panel of his peers from the region to receive the 2023 Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA) Exemplary Leadership Award.

The award was presented at the BASA Fall Conference held Oct. 3-4 at the Hilton Polaris and will be presented again at the October 23 Northmont Board of Education meeting at Northmont High School.

The BASA Exemplary Leadership Award is presented to an active member in each BASA region who has demonstrated outstanding educational leadership in making significant contributions to educational administration in a school district, educational service center, or educational institution.