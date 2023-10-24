Entire SWBL Buckeye Division in playoffs

For the first time ever, in a non-Covid year, an entire Division of the SWBL has seen every team earn a playoff berth. All seven teams in the Buckeye Division see the postseason plus two teams in the Southwestern Division have earned postseason berths.

In the Buckeye Division top seeded Valley View will host Williamsport Westfall; 2nd seed Waynesville will host 15th seed Carlisle; 3rd Brookville will host 14th seed Miami East; and 13th seed Madison travels to 4th seed Chillicothe Zane Trace. These are all Region 20, D-5 match-ups.

In Division 4, Region 16 Eaton the 8th Seed will host 9th seeded McNicholas.

In Division 3, Region 12 Oakwood, the 14th seed will travel to 3rd Seed Trotwood.

From the Southwestern Division 9th seed Bellbrook travels to 8th seed Wilmington in D-3 Region 12. In Division 2, Region eight, 14th Seed Edgewood travels to 3rd seed Withrow.