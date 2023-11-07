MVCTC Veterinary Science alumni excel at 96th National FFA Convention

Pictured, Haley Roberts and Xochitl Lozano-Licona, at the 96th National FFA Convention.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) announced last week the remarkable achievement of its 2023 Veterinary Science Alumni team, Haley Roberts (Eaton) and Xochitl Lozano-Licona (Mississinawa Valley), at the 96th National FFA Convention.

Roberts and Lozano-Licona competed in the FFA Agriscience Fair, earning a 9th-place finish at the national level.

The Agriscience Fair is a platform where future leaders in agriculture showcase their research and innovations. It provides students with an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to advancing the field of agriculture through scientific exploration and experimentation.

Roberts’ and Lozano-Licona’s achievement highlights the importance of hands-on, experiential learning in agricultural education and serves as an inspiration to aspiring students and future leaders in the field.