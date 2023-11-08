Pumpkin walk attracts large crowd

A man and his dog were among those who traveled on the Wolf Creek Trail. Terry Baver photos | The Register-Herald Families and couples begin the journey on the Wolf Creek Trail to the train depot. People who attended the Pumpkin Walk had the opportunity to enjoy a horse-drawn hay ride. Many enjoyed a hot dog and hot chocolate or apple cider as they made their way on the Wolf Creek Trail. A youngster enjoys a hot dog as he and his family head toward the train depot. A mother pushes her child in a stroller on the Wolf Creek Trail. A family makes its way from the train depot to Golden Gate Park. A large pumpkin was on display during the Pumpkin Walk.

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Optimist Club’s annual Pumpkin Walk attracted a large number of people who enjoyed a leisurely stroll last Saturday on the Wolf Creek Trail.

The walk began at the trail located near the Golden Gate Park’s rear parking lot at 545 Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road and continued to the the train depot, located at the corner of Hay and Cusick avenues.

After reaching the train depot, walkers turned around and headed back to the starting point at the rear of Golden Gate Park.

Pumpkins of various sizes and shapes and luminaries lined both sides of the trail.

The event kicked off at 6 p.m. with residents making the enjoyable trip from the park to the train depot.

People also had the opportunity to enjoy a horse-drawn hay ride that traveled next to the trail.

Many people who attended took advantage of the hot dogs, hot chocolate and apple cider that was provided free by the Optimist Club.

In addition to the walk, there was a bonfire at the rear of the park and storytelling.

Co-sponsors of the event include:

• The Brookville Chamber of Commerce

• The Brookville Park Board

• The Brookville Historical Society

• Five Rivers MetroPark

• Kappa IX Chapter of the Delta Theta Tau Sorority

• Mar-Chele Pretzels, 18 Market St., Brookville

• Majestic Nursery in West Alexandria

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected].