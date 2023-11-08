Pumpkin walk attracts large crowd

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Optimist Club’s annual Pumpkin Walk attracted a large number of people who enjoyed a leisurely stroll last Saturday on the Wolf Creek Trail.
The walk began at the trail located near the Golden Gate Park’s rear parking lot at 545 Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road and continued to the the train depot, located at the corner of Hay and Cusick avenues.
After reaching the train depot, walkers turned around and headed back to the starting point at the rear of Golden Gate Park.
Pumpkins of various sizes and shapes and luminaries lined both sides of the trail.
The event kicked off at 6 p.m. with residents making the enjoyable trip from the park to the train depot.
People also had the opportunity to enjoy a horse-drawn hay ride that traveled next to the trail.
Many people who attended took advantage of the hot dogs, hot chocolate and apple cider that was provided free by the Optimist Club.
In addition to the walk, there was a bonfire at the rear of the park and storytelling.
Co-sponsors of the event include:
• The Brookville Chamber of Commerce
• The Brookville Park Board
• The Brookville Historical Society
• Five Rivers MetroPark
• Kappa IX Chapter of the Delta Theta Tau Sorority
• Mar-Chele Pretzels, 18 Market St., Brookville
• Majestic Nursery in West Alexandria
