NTHOF to induct Neanen, McWhinney

NEW PARIS — The National Trail Athletic Hall of Fame Committee will induct its newest members, Tony McWhinney and Ron Neanen, between the junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games against rival Eaton on Friday, Dec. 1.

The evening is being billed as Hall of Fame Night at National Trail.

In addition, all past inductees will be recognized with free admission and the committee will also sponsor a 50/50 raffle that evening. The public is invited to join the Blazers in honoring over 50 years of National Trail athletics.

Neanen graduated from National Trail in 1975 and earned nine varsity letters — three each in football, basketball, and baseball. In football, he was the starting quarterback for three years. He earned CCC honors in both football and baseball. After graduation he earned a degree at The Defiance College where he played football. He then served there as assistant football coach from 1982-86 and head track coach in 1985-86. He returned to Preble County and became the head football coach at Eaton High School, where in 27 years he compiled a record of 194 wins and 87 losses. His teams were crowned SWBL champions and competed in the state playoffs seven times. He earned coach-of-the-year honors 11 times. His 2010 team went undefeated at 10-0 in the regular season and made it to the regional final, finishing 12-1 overall. He is a member of the Preble County Athletic HOF.

McWhinney graduated in 2004 and was a four-year letterman in basketball. He was named All-State Honorable Mention his senior year. He was named to the District 15 All-Star team in 2004. In 2003, he was CCC Player of the Year and District 15 Underclassman of the Year. He was named to CCC all-conference basketball teams all four-years, three times as first team and once as special mention. His career totals included 1,218 points, 469 rebounds and 163 assists.