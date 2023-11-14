West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Drew Rivers, Jack Martin, Erin Utsinger, Rhonda Haines, Ben Hickey, Helen Holman, Robert Carico, Fred Habekost, Randy Kemper, John Woolery, Fred Habekost, Bob Estes.

Anniversaries this week: Dr. John and Danielle Ulrich, Don and Anita House.

Breakfast with Santa

Breakfast with Santa, sponsored by Alpha Kappa Sorority, will be Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Twin Valley South High School Commons, 100 Education Drive. Doors open at 8 a.m., breakfast begins at 8:15 a.m., pictures with Santa begin at 9a.m. and the event ends at 10 a.m. Tickets are presale only, and must be ordered by Nov. 21. No sales at the door. Cost is $7 per breakfast ticket, $3 additional cost for a special Christmas ornament with your child’s name on it. For tickets, call or text Bevin Hager, AKS President, at 937-207-815.

Christmas in the Village Craft Show

Saturday, Dec. 2, from noon-4 p.m. is the Christmas in the Village Craft Show, sponsored by Alpha Kappa Sorority. Free admission at Twin Valley South High School, 100 Education Drive, is a great way to start your holiday shopping with arts, crafts, independent consultants, baked goods, candies and more. A small, cash-only snack bar will be offered.

AKS Fresh Nuts Sale

Alpha Kappa Sorority is selling fresh nuts, candied and non-candied, in varieties of almonds, cashews, English walnuts, and pecan pieces or halves. To order, contact Missy Riegel at 937-248-4166 or Wendy Chesney at 937-336-2027.

American Legion Post 322

Rock the JukeBox Friday, Nov. 17, with a Hillbilly Hootenanny from 7-10 p.m. Includes 50/50 raffle, door prizes, food and snacks. Redneck apparel encouraged.

The Giving Thanks Dinner, for Legion members only, is Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Sign up in the Canteen.

Line dancing is Monday, Nov. 27, from 7-8 p.m.

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m., $5 entry fee, Ladies Night, drink specials, and 50/50 raffle is open to the public.

Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at James E. Ryan Post 322, Ohio 503 South.

Turkey Shoot

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club’s final turkey shoot of the season takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. The public is welcome. There is a lunch stand in the clubhouse. Contact Floyd Weimer at 937-336-1618, Curtis Early at 937-533-3226 or Paul Price at 937-248-1083 for more information.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226 for more information.

BINGO

West Alexandria Fireman’s Association BINGO season will be through March 28. There will be no BINGO Nov. 16 in order to avoid conflict with a nearby BINGO event, and no BINGO Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving. BINGO will return Nov. 30, as regularly scheduled. Doors open at 5 p.m, early bird bingo starts at 6 p.m. at 25 E Dayton Street. The more in attendance, the higher the payouts. All proceeds go to your local firemen associations.

Library News

Every Wednesday is storytime from 1-2 p.m. including stories, activities and snacks.

On Wednesdays, the reference librarian is happy to help between 1-4 p.m. for assistance with tablets, e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email [email protected], or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment. If Wednesday afternoon does not work, the reference librarian is can set up other appointment dates.

Nov. 25, the last Saturday of the month, from noon-1 p.m., is Lego Club for any school-aged child. If you bring LEGOs from home, please have your container labelled with your child’s name.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations the second Monday of every month from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Ladies Line Dancing

Ladies Line Dancing takes place every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Basement, at 16 N. Main St., with parking available across the street. There is something for everyone at no charge. Dress comfortably and bring a water. It’s a great opportunity to have fun, learn something new and make some new friends. Look for Ladies Line Dancing on Facebook events, or contact Becky Thompson on Facebook for more details. Watch this group for videos and updates.

Food and Clothing Pantry

The West Alexandria Food and Clothing Pantry is now located on the ground level of St. John Church located at 20 E. South St. The entrance is handicap accessible and is at the north west corner of the church facing the alley. Handicap parking is available.

The pantry serves residents living within the Twin Valley South School district. Assistance is also given for emergency situations. Pantry hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until noon. The pantry is open the second and last Wednesday evenings of each month from 6-7:30 p.m.

Current needs are pork and beans, cooking oil, egg noodles, cereal, spaghetti and ramen noodles.

The staff of the pantry considers it a privilege to serve the people and greatly appreciate the continuous support of many individuals, service organizations and businesses in the community. Call 937-839-1615 for assistance or more information.

WACOCA Thanksgiving

The WACOCA Thanksgiving Service will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, at St. John Church, 22 E. South Street. The service will include talent from area churches, as well as refreshments afterwards.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Sunday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m., Preble County’s own “Something Good” will perform a service of sermon and song.

Sunday services take place at 10 a.m.

The women of the ELCA meet the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.

The third Saturday of each month, St. John gathers for the Sleep Mat Project at 9a.m. The group crochets plastic grocery bags into sleep mats for the homeless. For additional information call 937-839-4350.

Community Christian Church

Bob Gillespie, an apologetics speaker with Reason for Hope, will be speaking Sunday, Nov. 12 at 9 and 10 a.m. Please join us for both services.

Please join us every Sunday for Sunday School at 9 a.m., and morning worship at 10 a.m. at 11 Dorsey Akers Rd. Men’s Bible Study is held on Mondays at 5 p.m., and prayer time at 6 p.m. Contact the church office at 937-839-4988 or at [email protected]

Church of the Brethren

Join us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in person, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., or live on the WACOB Facebook page.

Calvary Baptist Church

Men’s prayer meeting is every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m., Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. at 14 Dorsey Akers.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Kids meets Wednesdays with dinner at 6 p.m. and classes from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Salem Kids will not meet Nov. 22 in observance of Thanksgiving.

First Communion will take place on Sunday, Nov. 5, during worship.

A Quilt Knotting Party will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. A Thankoffering blessing will be held Sunday, Nov. 19, with offerings collected to support Food for the Needy.

After Worship on Sunday Nov. 19, there will be a lunch for those who are decorating the Church.

Cheerboxes for shut-ins will be packed on Nov. 30, at 9 a.m. Donate shoe boxes and individually wrapped treats and food items to the church kitchen by Nov. 26.

On Nov. 26, during the worship service, the Women of the Church will be having their knitted shawls blessed and then delivered to the residents of Bethany Lutheran Village who have no family.

A congregational business meeting will take place after Worship on Sunday, Nov. 26.

The Sock and Mitten Tree will be set up in the church library for donations to our area school children and those in need.

The women of the church are sponsoring the Adopt-A-Family project for local families in need, with Christmas gifts and ingredients for a meal. The Angel Tree will be on display at the back of the church with gift ideas. Gifts must be wrapped, tagged and under the tree no later than Dec. 17. Monetary donations are welcome, and checks can be made out to SWNALC. For more information, contact Debbie Meyers at 937-336-2833.

Adult Bible Study every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

High School and Middle School Bible Study takes place every Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets the third Saturday of each month at 7:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall.

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church — West Alexandria.

Coups for Troops, sponsored by the Women of the Church, accepts coupons up to two months past expiration for military families overseas. Place them in the basket in the church library. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants coupons.

November’s special offering will go to the Adopt-A-Family Project.