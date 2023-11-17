A LOOK AT BROOKVILLE: The Blue Blazer

The Blue Blazer banner appeared in the Brookville Star each time the student publication was reproduced in the local newspaper. Submitted photo

BROOKVILLE — In September 1975, Tim Hopkins, editor of Brookville High School’s newspaper The Blue Blazer, announced that The Blue Blazer would now be published weekly in the Brookville Star.

The Star stated that they were pleased to be able to offer this public service to their readers. The publication was being designed so that parents and others could be informed of what their children were learning and doing at school.

The Blue Blazer’s advisor was Mrs. McFaddin and the assistant editor was Debbie Beckett. Editor Hopkins stated in future issues there would be senior and teacher interviews, editorials, along with coverage of sports, band, chorus, pop music, creative writing, hunting, conservation, cars, and horses.

In the first edition, interviews of senior students were conducted on Barry Zickefoose, Larry Roeser, Krista Shiverdecker and Jay Moran. Cherie Hoppe did an article on the Choir, Jeff Bowser reported on Band Camp. Kevin Hinton wrote an article on Brookville hosting a band festival.

Mr. Ted Flory, guidance director at Brookville High School announced that juniors would be able to join over one million other students around the world in taking the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). The tests were scheduled for October 1975.

Also in this issue, Brookville welcomed two new students to the United States and to Brookville. They were Tim and Lili Truong from Saigon. Fellow students were encouraged to make them feel welcome.

Rod Moody and Deb Beckett wrote an article on ‘Senior Feelings.’ The question they asked to some seniors was: “How do you feel about your last year in high school.” Their final analysis was that most of the feelings summed up to the point that they were ready to get out of school but leaving their friends and memories behind would be hard.

All information and the photo for this Look at Brookville article were supplied by the Brookville Historical Society. Do you have a photo or historical information to share or add? Please contact the Brookville Historical Society at 937-833-0285 or email to [email protected].