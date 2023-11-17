Groups continue planning for April 8 eclipse

EATON — On Monday, April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The total solar eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean. Weather permitting, the first location in continental North America that will experience totality is Mexico’s Pacific coast at around 11:07 a.m.

The path of the eclipse continues from Mexico, entering the United States in Texas, and traveling through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. The eclipse will enter Canada in Southern Ontario, and continue through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton.

Leaders from Preble County have met several times over the past few months to discuss the potential increase in traffic and visitors from all over the United States. It is projected that our population will double if not triple when this occurs. Preble County “hot spots” are already making plans for activities and events for that entire weekend to help provide things to do for the visitors.

Viewing areas are already being discussed as well. Local businesses will be contacted soon with tips and suggestions for that weekend. The Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Community Emergency Response Team have all met to discuss plans for safety.

All Preble County schools have already announced their closure for April 8, to help keep traffic at a minimum.

More information will be released in the coming weeks including a full schedule of events, safety tips and the history of the total eclipse. Groups are currently working on a master plan. The next planning meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m., at the Preble County Fairgrounds EXPO Expansion.