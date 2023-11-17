New Paris hosting Olde Fashioned Christmas in the Village

NEW PARIS — The Village of New Paris kicks off the holiday season this weekend, with the Olde Fashioned Christmas in the Village.

Activities begin Friday evening, 5-10 p.m., and continue all day Saturday, from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

New Paris Chamber of Commerce & CVB officials are excited for this new holiday festival and have arranged for all sorts of fun for kids of all ages – and adults as well.

A highlight of Olde Fashioned Christmas in the Village is the iceless ice-skating rink, for which skates will be available for rent. There will be inflatables for the children, photo opportunities, decorating stations, a lighted Christmas parade and more. There will even be a beer garden for those 21 and older.

New Paris will come alive with music, the official tree lighting, food trucks, and even an opportunity to write this year’s letter to Santa. New Paris businesses will be open and inviting everyone to shop local in the village.

At press time, a grand tree lighting and lighted parade were set for Friday evening, with the parade beginning at 7 p.m. and escorting Santa to the park at 7:30 p.m., and the tree lighting at 7:45 p.m. Ro-Da-O Farm is set to provide carriage rides from 7:45-9:45 p.m. on Friday evening.

On Saturday, everything kicks off at 11 a.m., including the ice skating, beer garden and food vendors. DJ Duo will be providing Christmas music from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and again from 2-7 p.m. The Blue Jacket Boys will perform from 1-2 p.m. and Santa will be at the New Paris Community Park from 1-3 p.m. The Grinch will visit at 3:30 p.m., and Santa will return to the park from 6-8 p.m. Daniel Ryan will perform Christmas tunes from 7-10 p.m., when the festival closes.