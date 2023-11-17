News briefs

Road closure

Kayler Road (between mailbox 1976 and Eaton-Lewisburg Road) beginning at Eaton-Lewisburg and ending at Ozias Road, is closed for at least 3 weeks (until approximately Dec. 4) for a bridge/culvert replacement. No traffic will be permitted.

Eaton leaf collection

The City of Eaton Public Maintenance Division fall leaf collection is currently under way. Leaf collection will occur on the following dates in the listed locations: week of Nov. 20, west side of Barron St. During the week of Nov. 27, Eaton Public Maintenance will be doing a final collection of leaves throughout the city.

Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner

Miami Valley Community Action Partnership will be hosting the annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner at Bruner Arena on the Preble County Fairgrounds again this year. The dinner will be the same as last year, available for pick-up or delivery only. The meal will be prepared at Bruner Arena on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, from noon to 2 p.m. Those interested in ordering a meal or volunteering are being asked to call prior to Nov. 15. This free dinner is made possible through donations and help from many volunteers. Anyone who would like additional information, would like to volunteer, or wishes to donate, should contact Dee Wilhelm or Janelle Caron at MVCAP at 937-456-2800.

Brookville Seniors Citizens Christmas Luncheon

BROOKVILLE — All senior citizens residing in the Brookville School District are invited to attend the annual Senior Citizens Christmas Luncheon at Brookville High School. This year’s luncheon will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 1:15 p.m. Reservations will be taken during the weeks of Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Please call (937) 833-6761 to make your reservations. Again, this year each caller is requested to share their mailing address and email address, if available, at the time they make their reservation. This will help to ensure the Brookville School District will have a way to communicate when special occasions arise.

TCN Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon

The Tri-County North Local School District’s 2023-2024 Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon will be held on Friday, Dec. 8, at 12:30 p.m. in the Tri-County North HS/MS Cafeteria. The luncheon is hosted by Tri-County North Schools and supported by the Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce. The luncheon will be served by the TCN Cafeteria Staff and TCN FFA students. Entertainment will be provided by the music department. All senior citizens who reside in the Tri-County North School District are invited to attend the luncheon. There is no charge but reservations must be made.To make reservations, call Noelle Rhoades at 937-962-2671, extension 1001. Deadline for reservations will be Thursday, Nov. 30.

Christmas Caroling at Garber Nature Center

The public is invited to Christmas Caroling with Curt Duncan at the Preble County Park District’s Garber Nature Center, 9691 Ohio 503 North, Lewisburg, on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 3-3:45 p.m. and 4-4:45 p.m. RSVP by Monday, Dec. 4, to [email protected] or call 937-962-5561. Light refreshments will be provided.

Dynamite Dreams Farm Toy Drive

Dynamite Dreams Farm’s 4th annual Toy Drive for Preble County and Christmas Light Display will be held from Dec. 1-17, at the farm located at 7495 Ohio 122 West in Eaton. Bring a new toy and enjoy the lights. Toys will be donated to Home is the Foundation to provide to families needing a extra help this coming holiday season. Toys can be left at the farm anytime, Dec. 1-17, or dropped off at the HIT Foundation office, 111 W. Somers St., Eaton. The light display will run from Nov. 27 through Christmas, from 6-9 p.m. weather permitting. Park and walk along the lighted pathway. There are over 120,000 lights and 600-plus decorations to enjoy.

Road closure notice

Paint Road (between mailbox 5132 and Cox Road,) beginning at County Road 335 and ending at Cox Road, is closed until approximately Dec. 21, for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted for additional information contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Continued road closure

Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted.