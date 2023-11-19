Concord UMC Cookie Walk is Dec. 9

Concord Women of Faith are sponsoring their 4th annual Christmas Cookie Walk and Bazaar December 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Concord United Methodist, 1123 S. Main St. Englewood. Submitted photo

ENGLEWOOD — Concord Women of Faith are sponsoring their 4th annual Christmas Cookie Walk and Bazaar December 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Concord United Methodist, 1123 S. Main St. Englewood.

Holiday cookies, cupcakes, candy and other homemade goodies made by church members will be available for purchase. Juanita Angel, Cookie Walk Chairwoman, states this is a fun event that allows those attending to get a large variety of holiday sweets without the work.

Handmade gift items made by local artists along with vintage jewelry will also be available for purchase. Proceeds from the sale will be distributed among several missions.

Northmont “FISH” food pantry, St. Paul UMC Food Ministry Dayton, and Northmont Community Table are just a few of the local charities the Women of Faith supports.