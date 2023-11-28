Several blood drives coming up in area

PREBLE COUNTY — Help replenish the blood supply after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend by donating at the Tri- County North High School community blood drive Friday, Dec. 1, from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at 500 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt and an opportunity to win Rose Bowl tickets.

Everyone who registers to donate now through Dec. 2 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Dayton Solvita Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, plus a $1,000 Expedia gift card for travel expenses. The Rose Bowl is a College Football Playoff semifinal.

Save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood drives in the county continue next week.

Hearts will be glowing when you give the gift of life during the holiday season. Make plans to donate at the at the National Trail High School community blood drive Monday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Road, New Paris; the North Central Rescue community blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 4-7 p.m. at the Eldorado Fire Department, 140 E. Mill St., Eldorado, or the Kettering Health Preble community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 450 Washington Jackson Road, Eaton.

