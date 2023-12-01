Casey’s store to be built in Brookville

Bob Sweet of consulting firm McBride Dale Clarion, of Cincinnati, representing Casey’s General Store, goes over the plans for the business with Brookville planning commission. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — Council approved the record plan for the proposed Casey’s General Store and fueling facility to be constructed at 945 Arlington Road.

Council’s approval came on the heels of planning commissions approval of the site and record plan presented by the company at the Nov. 16 planning commission meeting.

The store will be built on two parcels of land consisting of 3.4 acres, located at the corner of Arlington Road and Campus Boulevard.

“The proposed project for Casey’s is to construct a 4,350 square foot convenience store with a 2,500 square foot automobile fueling canopy over four double-sided fuel dispensers and a three-lane 1,700 square foot diesel fueling canopy,” Brookville Law Director Rod Stephan said at the planning commission meeting.

Stephan also noted the site plan indicated there will be 24 parking spaces.

Stephan said driveway access to the business will take place from Arlington Road and West Campus Boulevard “as set forth in the project description and site plan.”

Stephan said the property is located in a Highway Service Zoning District.

“Automobile service stations are a permitted use under Section 1139.02 (a) (4) in the Highway Service Zoning District,” Stephan said.

Stephan also said “convenience food stores that primarily provide products and services for interstate travelers are a permitted use under Section 1139.02 (a) (4).”

“The plan also includes a diesel fueling area that will provide three lanes for diesel fueling that will be of sufficient size for truck fueling,” Stephan said.

“Truck service stations are a special use under Section 1139.02 (b) (1) in the Highway Service Zoning District,” Stephan added.

Stephan noted the site plan provides for a 50-foot setback and a landscape buffer on the north boundary that abuts a residential property.

Stephan also noted a sign packet is included in the site development application.

“Approval of the site development plan application will include approval of the proposed signs for the project set forth in the sign packet,” Stephan said.

Stephan noted the “high-rise sign is 120 feet high and will exceed the maximum sign height of 110 feet in Section 1161.04.3 of the Code of Ordinances.”

“The sign area of the high-rise sign of 718 square feet will also exceed the maximum sign area of 200 square feet,” Stephan said.

“Planning commission is authorized by 1105.03(c) to approve the sign height and size variances requested,” Stephan said, explaining the sign height and size “are needed to improve visibility to customers on Interstate 70.”

Stephan also said a subdivision plan is proposed to combine the existing two lots into a single lot for the project.

“The subdivision plan meets the required subdivision standards,” Stephan said.

“How close is the business to the closest house on the north?” councilmember Curt Schreier asked.

“The building is at least 50 feet away, Bob Sweet, consulting firm McBride Dale Clarion, of Cincinnati, representing Casey’s, said.

Sweet said buffering will be added between the building and the house.

Mayor Chuck Letner voiced concern with the plans to allow motorists to exit the business onto Arlington Road from two different locations.

“My concern is we have two places coming out on Arlington Road without a traffic light,” Letner said.

Sweet replied that it was his understanding a traffic light will be installed at the Arlington Road and Campus Boulevard intersection in the future.

Stephan confirmed Sweet’s response.

“We are planning to install a traffic light at that intersection,” Stephan said.

Stephan said a traffic signal will need to be installed at the intersection by the time General Motors begins production at the new DMAX building that is being constructed next to the current building located at 101 W. Campus Blvd.

Letner also asked if Casey’s was going to just be a place for fueling trucks with no truck parking allowed.

“There is no truck parking. This is not a truck stop. There are no showers. There’s no laundry facilities. There’s no lodging. There’s nothing like that,” Sweet replied.

“It’s basically a place were people can come in, get their food and then get back on the road,” Sweet said.

Planning commission member Dennis Piper asked if the business plans to operate 24 hours a day.

“That’s what we’d like it to be. We’re still working that out. Corporate is still trying to figure out how it wants to handle that,” Sweet replied.

Sweet said building a Casey’s General Store and fueling facility is a good project.

“With everything that is going on both south of us and to the east of us, it seems like a good compliment for the area,” Sweet said.

Sweet noted Casey’s provides enough space for drivers of larger vehicles to fill their tanks.

He also said Casey’s is well known for its pizza.

“Casey’s is the fifth largest pizza provider in the country,” Sweet said,

“They make fresh pizza in all their stores. They have pizzas that you can order by phone or computer and then pick up,” Sweet added.

“We feel that is a great compliment because there is no restaurant or food service available on the north side of the interchange,” Sweet said.

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected].