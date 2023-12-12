PCHS supporting Park District project

Pictured left to right at the donation presentation are Preble County Park District Commissioners Jeff Sewert and Kaylee Jo Lebo (vice president,) Preble County Historical Society Board Member Chris Miley and PCPD President Steve Simmons.

LEWISBURG — The Preble County Park District (PCPD) announced last week the receipt of $500 from the Preble County Historical Society to restore the summer kitchen at the Garber Nature Center’s farmhouse.

PCHS Board Member Chris Miley presented the Park District a check for $500 toward the restoration of the summer kitchen at the Allen & Adaline Garber Nature Center’s historic farmhouse on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Park District Commissioners Steve Simmons, Kaylee Jo Lebo and Jeff Sewert thank the Preble County Historical Society board for its generous donation and the partnership in helping to improve the Park District.

PCHS Executive Director Lisa White said that for the PCHS’s “Year of Restoration” in Preble County they wanted to support the Park District’s efforts in restoring the summer kitchen. She also said the funds came from the society’s photo restoration fundraiser.

The Park District will begin work on this project in 2024 and hopes to be finished by the fall of 2024.

The Preble County Park District Board meets the first Thursday of every month at 9 a.m. at the Garber Nature Center, 9691 Ohio 503 North, Lewisburg. The next meeting will be Jan. 4, 2024. The public is welcome to attend.

The public is also invited to “Catch a breath of fresh air” at the parks, the Allen and Adeline Garber Nature Center in Lewisburg and Herbert and Patricia Wagers’ Devil’s Backbone Park in Camden.

The PCPD’s mission is “To create, preserve, protect, and manage a system of parks, nature preserves, green spaces, and outdoor facilities to be held in public ownership with a focus on local, natural, historical, and cultural resources maintained for the leisure use and enjoyment of present and future generations.”