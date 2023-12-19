Bullen Ultrasonics receives Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award

EATON — U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su recognized Bullen Ultrasonics as one of the 859 recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor on Nov. 8.

Bullen earned the Gold award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

“The Bullen team has a strong appreciation and admiration for those who have served and sacrificed in the military. We are honored that 9 percent of our employees are veterans or reservists and they want to be a part of our team. We don’t take that lightly. We are passionate about helping veterans to be a part of a supportive community and finding success. We are thrilled to receive the Gold Hire Vets Medallion Award for 2023 and to be honored for our commitment to hiring and retaining our nation’s service members,” said Tim Beatty, President of Bullen Ultrasonics.

Bullen joins 858 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

Recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,600 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.

Bullen Ultrasonics is a family owned and operated medium-sized business in Eaton. For over 50 years, Bullen has remained a globally recognized leader in ultrasonic machining of high-quality components used in semiconductors, MEMS, transportation, defense and aerospace, medical and life sciences industries.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses which demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2024.

For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.

There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees,) medium employers (51-499 employees) and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.