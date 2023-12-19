News briefs

Lanier Trustees December meeting time change

The Lanier Township Board of Trustees will conduct the regular December 2023 meeting, the 2024 Inventory meeting and the 2024 Organizational meeting on Friday, Dec. 22, at 9 am. The meeting will be held at Township Building on the corner of Ohio 503 and Halderman Road. This meeting is open to the public.

Road closure notice

Paint Road (between mailbox 5132 and Cox Road,) beginning at County Road 335 and ending at Cox Road, is closed until approximately Dec. 21, for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted for additional information contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

BOE meeting set

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a special meeting Thursday, Dec. 28, at 9 a.m. for the purpose of certifying candidates and issues for the March 19, 2024, Primary Election ballot and any other business brought before the board. Both meetings will be in the Board of Elections office at 101 E. Main Street in Eaton.

College Corner BOE meeting

The College Corner Local Board of Education will hold its 2024 organizational meeting and regular board meeting starting at 5:30 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in the College Corner Union School Conference Room.

PC ESC meeting

The organizational and regular meetings of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The organizational meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the January regular meeting will begin immediately following the organizational meeting. The purpose of the meetings is for organizational purposes and all regular business.

Continued road closure

Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted.