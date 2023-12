The winners of Downtown Eaton Inc.’s 2023 White Christmas Coloring Contest were: pre-kindergarten-first grade, Finleigh Calachino (not pictured,) second-third grade, Carlee Watson and fourth-fifth grade, Liam Lindsey. On Thursday evening, Dec. 14, Downtown Eaton Inc. (DEI) President Megan Jamison Griffis presented Watson and Lindsey their prizes. Santa dropped Calachino’s prize in the mail, as she could not attend the award presentation.