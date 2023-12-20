Wreaths Across America ceremony held

VFW Post 3288 and AMVETS Post 1789 present the Colors. Terry Baver photos | The Register-Herald “Taps” is played at the end of the ceremony. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Members of Boy Scout Pack 47 lead in the reciting of The Pledge of Allegiance. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Stephanie McKenzie, past president of the Daniel Cooper Chapter of the Daughter of the American Revolution, addresses the audience. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald A 21-gun salute preceded the playing of “Taps.” Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Brookville High School student Avrianna Reich sings The National Anthem. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald A volunteer places a wreath on a veteran’s grave. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Brookville Mayor Chuck Letner reads a proclamation declaring it “National Wreaths Across America Day” in the city of Brookville. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Volunteers grab wreaths to be placed on veterans’ graves. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald The audience stands as VFW Post 3288 and AMVETS Post 1789 present the Colors. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

CLAY TOWNSHIP — More than 100 area residents attended the Wreaths Across America ceremony last Saturday at Arlington Ceremony.

The wreath-laying ceremony, sponsored by the Daniel Cooper Chapter of the Daughter of the American Revolution, was held in conjunction with the ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia and the more than 3,400 ceremonies held in the United States, Puerto Rico, at sea and abroad.

Wreaths are placed by volunteers on the headstones of sponsored military veterans who have served the United States.

Jacob Adams, Chaplain of Brookville AMVETS Post 1789 gave the invocation.

At the completion of the invocation, Judy Hoover, Wreaths Across America chairperson for the Daniel Cooper Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, welcomed everyone in attendance.

“We ask that to start the event, you all please join with me in a moment of silence to remember the fallen, prisoners of war, those missing in action and to honor those who have served and are serving this great nation’s armed services,” Hoover said.

Following the moment of silence was the Presentation of the Colors by AMVETS Post 1789 and Brookville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3288.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by members of Brookville Boy Scouts Pack 47.

The Pledge was followed by the singing of the National Anthem by Brookville High School student Avrianna Reich.

Stephanie McKenzie, past president of the DAR Daniel Cooper Chapter, noted more than 3,400 ceremonies like the one in Clay Township, were taking place.

“There are millions of Americans gathering safely as one nation to remember, honor and teach,” McKenzie said.

“We are all proud to be Americans that live in a free society made up of many people, from many walks of life,” McKenzie continued.

McKenzie pointed out the freedoms Americans enjoy today “have not come without a price.”

“Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear,” McKenzie said.

“We can worship as we see fit. We can raise our children to believe as we do. We are free to vote for the leaders of our choosing. And, we have the right to succeed and we have the right to fail at whatever endeavor we wish to pursue,” McKenzie continued.

McKenzie noted “the United States of America was founded on the ideals of freedom, justice, and equality.”

“Our Nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world. We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free and we shall not forget you. We shall remember,” McKenzie said.

“Today, we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom” McKenzie said.

The presentation by VFW Post 3288 of ceremonial wreaths honoring veterans of each military branch of the service followed McKenzie’s remarks.

At the conclusion of the ceremonial wreaths presentation, Brookville Mayor Chuck Letner presented a proclamation to Hoover and McKenzie proclaiming Dec. 16, 2023, as “National Wreaths Across America Day” in the city of Brookville.

The proclamation reads as follows:

“Whereas Wreaths Across America is a national non-profit organization, founded in 2007, to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester, in 1992.

“Whereas Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and teach the next generation about the value of the true cost of freedom.

“Whereas Wreaths Across America is made up of more than 4,000 participating locations across the country and run by dedicated volunteers looking to share the mission to remember, honor, teach through annual wreath-laying ceremonies each December and awareness in education events throughout the year.

“Now therefore, I, Charles Letner, Mayor of the great city of Brookville, do hereby proclaim Dec. 16, 2023, ‘National Wreaths Across America Day’ in the city of Brookville and extend thanks and appreciation to our veterans and Gold Star families for their service and sacrifice and through Wreaths Across America for bringing this honor to our community.”

The ceremony concluded with a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”

After the ceremony, dozens of volunteers placed wreaths on veterans’ graves.

In addition to placing wreaths on the headstones, the volunteers said the name of the veteran to ensure the legacy of duty, service, and sacrifice of each veteran is never forgotten.

