El Rancho Grande celebrates grand opening

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The newest restaurant in Preble County, El Rancho Grande, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

“I’m excited to gather here today to officially welcome El Rancho Grande to Preble County,” Preble County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karen Moss said. “We’re delighted to have another vibrant addition to our community and to the El Rancho Grande team, we’re so happy to have you here and we want to let you know we appreciate your investment in Preble County. It’s not just a business endeavor, but it is a contribution to the growth of our business community.”

Preble County Development Partnership Executive Director Justin Sommer presented a proclamation on behalf of State Rep. Rodney Creech. “It talks about entrepreneurship being the backbone of our economy and the risk and investment that you take in making these things happen. So, welcome the community and thank you,” Sommer said.

The restaurant, owned by Reina Dozal-Lozano, is located at 3423 U.S 35 E., just outside West Alexandria.

