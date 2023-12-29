Pictured are 2nd place residential lighting contest winners John Lindsay and Jim Cassidy, of 489 Apple Drive. White Christmas Lighting Contest winners announced Pictured are the residential 1st place winners, Matt & Julie Myers and family, of 1409 Aukerman St.

EATON — Downtown Eaton Inc. last week announced the winners of this year’s White Christmas Lighting Contest.

Sponsored by Downtown Eaton Inc. for more than 30 years, the annual contest coincides with the organization’s White Christmas event downtown, and its coloring contest for children.

The lighting contest expands beyond the historic downtown area to include all residences and businesses within Eaton City Limits.

This year’s business winner was First Impression Wear, 120 E. Main St., with honorable mentions going to Good Medicine (114 E. Main St.,) Wildcat Sports (121 E. Main St.) and Raymond James (1600 N. Barron St.)

Residential winners included: 1st place, 1409 Aukerman St.; 2nd place, 489 Apple Drive and 3rd place, 145 Frederick Drive.

Winners received a cash prize and a yard sign designating their award.

Honorable mention went to 58 Whisper Way.

A new addition to the contest this year was a People’s Choice designation, voted for on DEI’s Facebook page. This year’s People’s Choice selections included 1st place, 1314 Park Avenue and 2nd place, 1458 Aukerman St.