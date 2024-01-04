Prayer breakfast slated January 11

BROOKVILLE — The 21st annual Community Prayer Breakfast is scheduled Thursday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 a.m. at the Brookville Local Schools board of education office, located at 75 June Place.

Those in attendance will be praying for the five pillars of a community:

• business

• education

• faith

• family

• government

Reservations are required.

The deadline for reservations is Friday, Jan. 5

Go to brookvilleareachamber.org/prayer-breakfast to make a reservation.

Funds for the event are being provided by state representatives Phil Plummer (39th district) and Rodney Creech (40th district).