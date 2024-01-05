Lady Devils lose to Dixie, defeat South

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lady Devils split a pair of games to close out the 2023 portion of the 23-24 girls’ basketball season. Brookville is now 5-6 overall after losing to Dixie 55-32 and beating Twin Valley South 46-29.

Dixie led almost all the way in downing Brookville. The Lady Devils did not make their first basket until 5:40 remained in the first half. Brookville scored only seven points in the first half while the Lady Hounds amassed 28 points. The quarter scores were 11-4; 28-7; 36-19; and the final of 55-32. Dixie won its fourth game of the season.

Sierra Brinson was unstoppable as she scored 22 points for the Lady Hounds. Bethany Himan tallied ten points and Kaylie McConnell added eight markers.

Brookville scoring shows Ashlee Haupt with eight; Hunter Gardner tallied five; Alysaa Lackey and Jordyn Oliver each scored four; Lauren Coleman got her first varsity points on a three-point basket; and Savannah Alexander, her first varsity points, Breona Hill, Megan Luebke, and Elie Dafler each scored two points.

Brookville played Twin Valley South and rolled to a 46-29 victory. The tone was set in the first quarter as Brookville scored 19 points and the Panthers were shut out. Ashlee Haupt drained three straight three-point shots to end the first frame. Haupt had 13 points in the period. Haupt, who scored a game high 23 points ended the game by making five free throws for Brookville.

Quarter scores were 19-0 Brookville; 29-13 at the half; 36-23 after three periods of play; and the final of 46-29.

The Panthers saw Jordan Ritchie and Clara Myers with eight points each. Other Panther points came from Brylii Day with four; Kelsie Maggard and Sidnee Elswick with three each; Maci Arndts tallied two; and Mackenzie Wise one.

Brookville scoring shows Haupt with 23; Hunter Gardner added eight; Abi Stanoikovich seven; Megan Luebke four; Jordyn Oliver two; and Sara Carr two.