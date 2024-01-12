Dog licenses for sale starting Friday

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County Auditor Lavon Wright is reminding dog owners that 2024 Dog Licenses are still being sold and the renewal period runs through Jan. 31.

Dog licenses are $14 each and are valid for all of 2024. After Jan. 31, 2024, there is a late penalty to purchase the license. Anyone who “owns, keeps, or harbors a dog” is required by state law to purchase a dog license.

Dog tags can be purchased several ways:

The Preble County Auditor’s Office located on the second floor of the Preble County Courthouse in Eaton will have dog licenses available. One year ($14,) three year ($42,) permanent ($140) and kennel ($70/five tags and $1 for each additional tag.)

Office hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. You may also call the Auditor’s office at 937-456-8148 for instructions on how to purchase them through the mail or visit the website www.preblecountyauditor.org and download a pdf form.

During the renewal period there are several locations throughout the county which will also have one-year dog licenses for sale. Those businesses may charge a preparation fee of $ .75 per application. Those sites are: Eaton – Dog Warden, License Bureau, Town & Country Vet Clinic, Brubaker Grain, Creature Comforts Vet Clinic, and Lakengren P.O.A.; Gratis – Twin Valley Bank; Camden – Somerville Bank; West Alexandria – Twin Valley Bank, and Twin Valley Animal Hospital; Lewisburg – Farmer’s State Bank, and New Paris – Farmer’s State Bank.