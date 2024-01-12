Student notes

Jessica Brown

MARIETTA — Marietta College’s Jessica Brown of Brookville has been named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s High Honors List. Brown is majoring in Marketing and is a graduate of Brookville High School. Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester is recognized as a Dean’s High Honors List student.

Ohio Wesleyan Dean’s List

DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University has announced its Dean’s List for fall semester 2023. To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes. Local students earning Dean’s List recognition were Timothy Davis of Brookville, and Kiera Elliott of Eaton.