City sets garage sales, sidewalk repair area

ENGLEWOOD – City council passed a resolution Tuesday,Jan. 9, designating the section of the city that will hold garage sales without a permit required n May 31 and June 1.

All properties located south of W. Wenger Road and north of Interstate 70 was designated for the garage sale area. The same section was also designated for this year’s sidewalk repair program.

A contract was awarded to Innovative Custom Construction Enhancement Development, LLC (ICCED, LLC) for the sidewalk program. This is the first year since 2003 that a new contractor was awarded the project due to Coate Construction not being able to continue the bid price from 2003.

Six companies submitted bid proposals for the project. The cost will increase this year to $10 per square foot for 4-inch sidewalk, $14 per square foot for 6-inch sidewalk, $48 per lineal foot for curb replacement, and $22 per square foot for drive approach repairs.

The previous cost was $5 per square foot of 4-inch sidewalk, $5.50 per square foot for 6-inch sidewalk, $18 per lineal foot of curb replacement, and $5.70 per square foot of drive approach repairs.

The city has a documented, established policy requiring property owners to properly maintain sidewalks, curbs, and drive approaches on or abutting their properties by of a “sidewalk program.”

Residents have the option of executing the repairs but most rely on the city contractor to perform the work as it is more affordable and convenient.

The city will inspect sidewalks, curbing, and drive approaches in the identified geographic area to determine deficiencies as well as notify property owners. The city anticipates that not all sidewalks, curbing and drive approaches identified as defective will be privately repaired.

The cost for the repair work is not to exceed $200,000 within the designated area.

Reach Ron Nunnari by email: [email protected].