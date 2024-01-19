Preble MSSC students visit Parker Hannifin-Eaton

Bradley Stahl, Plant Manager at Parker Hannifin in Eaton, shared an overview of the operation before students toured the facility. Preble County students were able to observe the safety Dojo area where employees are reminded of the importance of safety during their daily work.

EATON — Recently, students who are involved in the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council (MSSC) classes at Preble Shawnee, National Trail, Eaton, Twin Valley South, and Tri-County North High Schools all participated in field trips to the Eaton Parker Hannifin facility.

As students in the MSSC classes, they are learning and working to earn certificates in safety, quality, manufacturing principles, and maintenance.

The students were able to take a tour of the facility as well as learn a lot about Parker Hannifin as a worldwide corporation. They also were able to learn the importance of safety in the workplace and visit the safety Dojo space that is at the facility. The Dojo space is for all employees to learn, reflect, and refresh safe concepts necessary for a safe workplace.

Students were amazed at the varied opportunities that Parker Hannifin provides to its employees and the vast scope of Parker Hannifin as a worldwide corporation.

“By getting to experience the real world, the students were able to take back a whole new vision of what is offered here locally, and across the world through Parker Hannifin,” Harold Niehaus, Preble County ESC Career Connections Director said. Niehaus added, he was very appreciative of all the effort provided by Plant Manager Bradley Stahl and his staff to make this opportunity available to over 50 students.