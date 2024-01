NEW PARIS — National Trail students named to the MVCTC 2nd Quarter Superintendent’s Honor Roll included:

12th Grade: Ashlyn Hoover, Bryce Thompson, Madison Palmer, Abby Anderson, Miya Ditmer, Joseph Garden, Nicholas Berry, Alyssa Ibarra.

11th Grade: Lyla Fudge, Nathaniel Tirey, Ashley Green.

National Trail students named to the MVCTC 2nd Quarter Principal’s Honor Roll included:

11th Grade: Taryn Rucci, Jameson Armstrong, Josie Stiner, Aubriana Wilson, Macyn Patton.