Huffman introduces bill to eliminate personal income tax

COLUMBUS — State Senator Steve Huffman last week announced the introduction of Senate Bill 216, which would reduce and eventually eliminate the personal income tax and Commercial Activity Tax.

Senate Bill 216 keeps more money in Ohioans’ pockets and encourages families and businesses to move to the Buckeye State and stay here. This legislation will reduce the state income tax over a period of time based on the economy and other factors.

“This legislation builds upon my bill from the 134th General Assembly, Senate Bill 327,” said Huffman. “I look forward to working with my joint sponsor Senator George Lang and Representatives Adam Matthews and Brian Lampton to cut taxes for everyday Ohioans.”

The Ohio General Assembly instituted a state income tax in 1971. The state once had nine different tax brackets. Over the last decade, Ohio has cut regulations and tax brackets to make Ohio the best place to live, work, and raise a family. This legislation is the next step on that journey.

Nine other states have enacted similar legislation to cut the state income tax. Those states have seen positive population growth and increased revenue.