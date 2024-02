Lady Hounds rally past Blazers

NEW LEBANON — The Dixie Lady Hounds trailed the entire game until the final quarter where Dixie outscored National Trail 15-3 to win 33-27.

Dixie took the lead on a three-point basket by Charleigh Crawford and followed that up with a three-point basket by Erin Crotty. Sierra Brinson led all scorers with 22 points for Dixie.

The Blazers were led by Josie Stiner with nine points. Isabelle Anderson added eight points.