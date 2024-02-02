Blood drives next week in Eaton

PREBLE COUNTY — Help Solvita Blood Center overcome winter challenges impacting the regional blood supply by donating at one of several blood drives scheduled in Preble County next week.

Donate at the National Trail High School community blood drive will Monday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Road, New Paris; the Kettering Health Preble community blood drive Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 450 Washington Jackson Road, Eaton; or the the Cargill community blood drive Monday, from 3-6 p.m. at 261 East Clay St., Lewisburg.

The Eaton Community Church community blood drive will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8, from noon to 6 p.m. at 813 Camden Road, Eaton.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center through February will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt, while supplies last.

Solvita is currently in low supply of multiple blood types. Winter weather and seasonal illness make February a difficult month for maintaining an adequate blood supply.

Save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.