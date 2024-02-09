Church briefs

Souper Supper at New Hope

February’s Souper Supper at New Hope Church will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 4-6 p.m. at New Hope Church, 5367 US 35 West, Eaton. Menu this month includes “Johnny Marzetti,” garlic bread, tossed salad, salads and desserts coffee, iced tea, punch and water.

Griefshare Class in Camden

Have you suffered a loss? A new Griefshare Class has begun on Monday nights at the First Southern Baptist Church in Camden at 6 p.m. Call 937-452-7291 for information.

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.