Brookville Branch Library has magazines

BROOKVILLE — News flash: the Brookville Branch of the Dayton Metro Library still has physical copies of magazines that may be checked out. If you like the look and feel of those slick publications with the beautiful photos, delicious recipes and buying advice then the library is the place to go.

There are over 50 different magazines available for check out at the Brookville Branch. That number includes periodicals for children, teens and adults. Patrons may keep these items for 21 days and can renew them up to 5 times with no fear of overdue fines. The issues are current through the last year for monthly magazines and the last 6 months for weeklies.

Five new periodicals have been added for 2024: National Geographic History, Hobby Farms, Daily Word (Large Print), Food & Wine and Cook’s Country.

Kids have a choice of the long-standing Highlights, Ranger Rick and Sports Illustrated for Kids or newer titles including Zoobook, Focus on the Family Clubhouse and Babybug. For a complete inventory please visit the library to see what’s on the shelves.

Parents may be interested in Homeschooling Today and Parents Magazine.

Teens have two publications to choose from: J-14 and Otaku USA, however, they are welcome to check any of the adult or children’s magazines if they’re interested.

For adults who like to cook, the choices are numerous as there is All Recipes, Cook’s Country, Food & Wine, Food Network Magazine and Taste of Home. The decorators might enjoy Better Homes and Gardens, Country Living, House Beautiful, Real Simple and Southern Living. Country living may be found in Hobby Farms, HGTV Magazine, Country Living, Mother Earth News, Midwest Living, Pioneer Woman, Magnolia Journal and Mary Janes Farm.

If one enjoys hobbies, check out Birds and Blooms, Crochet World, Family Handyman, Make: Technology on Your Time, Popular Mechanics and Threads. Travelers can scope out new places to visit in Long Weekends, Ohio Magazine and National Geographic. Consumer Reports keeps you up to date on purchasing what’s best for you, People gives you the latest popular culture news and Prevention is great for health information.

For anyone who wants to slow down and enjoy life there’s Reader’s Digest, Guideposts, Good Old Days and Daily Word. Folks who like to learn something as they’re casually reading would appreciate Discover, Echoes and National Geographic History.

The Daily Word and Reader’s Digest are also available in large print.

The library has The Register-Herald (includes Brookville news) and the Dayton Daily News available to read while you’re at the library.

The Brookville Branch library is located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville. The library is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information please visit online at daytonmetrolibrary.org or stop in to say hello at the Brookville Branch.