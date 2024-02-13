Camden Community Blood Drive, Feb. 24

​CAMDEN — Late winter is a time of urgent need for blood donations. Support the regional blood supply by donating at the Camden community blood drive Saturday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon at First Southern Baptist Church, 35 North Liberty St.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center in February will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt, while supplies last.

Solvita is currently in low supply of multiple blood types. Winter weather and seasonal illness make February a difficult month for maintaining an adequate blood supply.

Save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.