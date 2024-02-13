Preble County Auditor’s January report

EATON — Preble County Auditor Lavon Wright recently released her monthly financial report for the month ending Jan. 31.

Revenues

During the month of January General Fund receipts totaled $1,003,914.45.

Sales tax revenue for January totaled $617,399.24 from November 2023 sales. Local taxation came in at $36,027, charges for services at $58,581.81, interest at $90,457.53, fines and forfeitures at $2,570.04 and the quarterly casino taxcame in at $141,195.37.

The 1-mill conveyance receipts totaled $11,985.50 and there were no expenditures for the month.

Expenditures

January 2024 General Fund disbursements totaled $1,549,989.09.

Salaries, P.E.R.S. and Medicare disbursements for January were $722,063.60.

Transfers for the month: Soil & Water: $175,000, Victim Witness: $23,089.00, Law Library: $1,464.01 totaling $199,553.01.

Total expenditures included the following: supplies $32,397.07; health insurance $113,952.21; contract services $370,760.13; utilities $14,284.28 and training/travel, advertising/printing, and other expenses, $48,470.83.

Year-to-date

The General Fund began 2024 with a cash balance of $13,619,097.63 and ended the month of January with $13,073,022.99.

2024 vs 2023 comparison

General Fund receipts for January 2024 decreased by $42,490.65.

Sales tax decreased $17,421.97, charges for services decreased by $17,055.88, interest increased $3,099.29.

Expenditures for January 2024 were more than what they were in 2023 by $171,142.47.

Supplies decreased by $13,647.32, contracted services increased by 5113,392.97, other expenses- increased by $15,487.13 and equipment increased by $13,984.36.