EHS Band, Choir members rank at district competition

Submitted | EHS Band/Choir

EATON — Eaton High School choir and band members who participated in the District 13 solo and ensemble competition at the end of January received high marks for their performances. Receiving Excellent ratings were: Emma Pierce, Alex Wenning, and Gwen White. Receiving Superior ratings were: Ally Bowling, Jillian DItmer, Bella Fogt, Kyleigh Gifford, Adam High, Lydia Hofmann, Emma Irwin, Brody King, Charles Kochensparger, Sophie Kochensparger, Brooklyn Loprete-Hardin, Jude Minton, Addison Morningstar, Leah Pugh, Charlotte Snyder, Emma Welch, Alex Wenning, and Gwen White.