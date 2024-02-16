West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Nancy Briley, Rylie Gearhart, Bri Combs, Melodie Comer, Adelee Small, Emily Mershon, Madison Perry, James Wathen Jr., Jeff Gilbert, Martin Hale, Jim Moses, Gary Sink, Bruce Baker, Joyce Griffith, Linda Wick, December Harper, Neil Wick, Joe Bruce, Bonnie Cole, Sam Perry, Robert Fugate, Heather Clymer, Kelly Studebaker, Karen Studebaker, Patrick Papczun, Tim Laughlin, Jonathon Clymer, Lydia Mershon, Julia Jones, Melissa Gallman, Mackenzie Turpin, Emily Mershon, Lydia Menke.

Anniversaries this week: Steve and Paige Naudascher, Cooper and Shyanne Moh.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Food Banks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

AKS Fresh Nuts Sale

Alpha Kappa Sorority is selling fresh nuts, candied and non-candied, in varieties of almonds, cashews, English walnuts, and pecan pieces or halves. To order, contact Missy Riegel at 937-248-4166 or Wendy Chesney at 937-336-2027.

American Legion

Happy Hour from noon-5 p.m. every Saturday.

Rock the Jukebox Saturday, Feb. 17, from 7-11:45 p.m.

Games and Cards take place every Saturday from noon-5 p.m. for members and invited guests. Includes Happy Hour. Bring your cards or favorite board games.

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m., $5 entry fee, Ladies Night, drink specials, and 50/50 raffle is open to the public.

Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at James E. Ryan Post 322, Ohio 503 South.

Library News

February is National Heart Month.

Magical World of Storytime is 11a.m. to noon every Saturday.

Saturday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. is Project Linus Day. Precut blankets are ready for you to tie, providing handmade blankets to children in the U.S. who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need.

Monday, Feb. 19, is Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit Night from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 19, Adult Grab-N-Go craft is a black cat. Teen Grab-N-Go is a Luna Lovegood String Art kit.

The last Saturday of each month, next on Feb. 24, is LEGO Club from noon-1 p.m. for any school-aged child. LEGOs are provided, but if you bring LEGOs from home, please have your container labeled with your child’s name.

BINGO

West Alexandria Fireman’s Association BINGO doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird BINGO starts at 6 p.m. every Thursday at 25 E. Dayton Street. The more in attendance, the higher the payouts. All proceeds go to your local firemen’s associations.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations the second Monday of every month from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Ladies Line Dancing

Ladies Line Dancing takes place every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Basement, at 16 N. Main St., with parking available across the street. There is something for everyone at no charge. Dress comfortably and bring a water bottle. It’s a great opportunity to have fun, learn something new and make some new friends. Look for Ladies Line Dancing on Facebook events, or contact Becky Thompson on Facebook for more details. Watch this group for videos and updates.

Foodbank

The West Alexandria Food and Clothing Pantry is now located at the front of St. John Church located at 20 E. South St. The entrance is handicap accessible and handicap parking is available. The Pantry serves residents living within the Twin Valley South school district. Assistance is also given for emergency situations. Pantry hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10a.m. until noon as well as the second and last Wednesday evenings of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m.. Current needs are canned soups, pork and beans, spaghetti sauce, spaghetti noodles and peas. The staff of the pantry considers it a privilege to serve our people and greatly appreciate the continuous support of many individuals, service organizations and businesses in the community. Please call 937-839-1615 for assistance or information.

Church of the Brethren

Join us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in person, on 99.5FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., or live on the WACOB Facebook page.

Calvary Baptist Church

Men’s prayer meeting is every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Join us for Sunday School at 9 a.m., Worship at 10 a.m., Sunday evening service at 6p.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. at 14 Dorsey Akers.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Sunday services take place at 10 a.m. at 2139 Enterprise Road. The women of the ELCA meet the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. The third Saturday of each month, St. John gathers for the Sleep Mat Project at 9 a.m. The group crochets plastic grocery bags into sleep mats for the homeless. For additional information call 937-839-4350.

Salem Lutheran Church

Lenten meals will continue every Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. through March 20.

Salem Kids, for kids ages 3 through sixth grade, meet every Wednesday for dinner at 6 p.m. and then classes from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Salem Kids will not meet during the Lenten season, through the end of March.

Sunday school takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday, at 70 E. Dayton St.

Adult Bible study meets Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

High school and middle school Bible study meets Sundays at 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Bible study and breakfast is every third Saturday, next on Feb. 17, at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Coups for Troops, sponsored by the Women of the Church, accepts coupons up to two months past expiration for military families overseas. Place them in the basket in the church library. Please no pet supplies or local restaurant coupons.

Salem Kids and Children’s Sunday School classes are collecting donations toward their Birthday Party in a Bag project for the local food bank. Materials needed include 9×13 aluminum cake pans, packaged cake mixes, cans of frosting, cans of soda, packages of candles, birthday plates and napkins, balloons and party favor items. Deadline for collected items is Feb. 18.

The Annual Youth Spaghetti Lunch and Dessert Auction will be held on Sunday, March 10, following 10:30 a.m. worship. Funds raised will benefit the Youth of Salem.

Marie Reynolds Scholarship recipients, currently working on their undergraduate degrees, include: Allison Bassler of University of Toledo, Liberty Chesney of University of Redlands, and Wyatt House of Ohio State University.