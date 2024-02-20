T’bolts close regular season with victory

Da’lin Wilkins scores inside during the second quarter. Photos by Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald Duece Cortner drives for a layup. Javen Vaughn powers down the baseline for a basket. B.J. Hatcher banks a back handed shot in off the glass in the first half.

CLAYTON — With a 67-52 victory Friday over Springfield in the final game of the regular season the Northmont boys basketball team heads into tournament play with momentum.

The Thunderbolts have posted three consecutive victories and have won seven of their last ten games.

Friday was senior night, but a heavier than expected show led to a sparse crowd attending the game.

Senior Luke Stamps was activated to play in the game, his first time on the roster all season. Stamps opened the game by burying an uncontested three-point shot. Northmont then let Springfield take and score an uncontested shot from beyond the arc by Cam Cox.

When play resumed junior B.J. Hatcher scored a pair of three-pointers and a pair of baskets inside to give Northmont a 17-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

All three of Northmont’s seniors scored during the game. Javen Vaughn scored 14, Da’lin Wilkins 12, and Duece Cortner 4.

“It’s always a special night on Senior Night and our three seniors that have given their heart and soul to the program all scored tonight,” said Northmont coach Darnell Hoskins. “I told the underclassmen all week that the seniors deserved to be sent out the right way.

“Tonight, we were able to do that for them,” Hoskins added. “We didn’t play as well as I thought we could play defensively, but we’ve got time to clean that up before tournament hits.”

The Wildcats clawed their way back into the game in the second quarter. C.J. Wallace and Cabrae Byrd scored six points each, Immanuel Carey five, and Markel Wade two as Springfield trailed by just three, 31-28, at halftime.

Six Northmont players scored in the third quarter, led by Javen Vaughn with seven, to maintain a 47-40 advantage entering the final period.

Wilkins scored a pair of dunks in the fourth quarter to help power the Thunderbolts to the 15 point victory. The game ended the way it began with Stamps scoring Northmont’s final bucket and Cox nailing a trifecta just before the final buzzer.

The Thunderbolts, the No. 5 seed, open tournament play Friday at 5 p.m. against West Carrollton, No. 14 seed, at Centerville.

NMT 17 14 16 20 – 67

SPF 08 20 12 12 – 52

Springfield: C.J. Wallace 3-0-6, Cabrae Byrd 8-1-17, Bryce Washington 2-2-7, Charles Cunningham 4-0-11, Markel Wade 1-0-2, Zy’Aire Fletcher 1-0-2, Immanuel Carey 3-0-7. Totals: 22-3-52.

Northmont: B.J. Hatcher 6-3-17, Victor Drummond 1-3-5, Luke Stamps 2-0-5, Da’lin Wilkins 5-2-12, Danny Sluterbeck 1-0-2, Duece Cortner 2-0-4, Javen Vaughn 4-5-14, Chisom Ibe 3-0-6, Cameron Tyree 0-2-2. Totals: 24-15-67.

Three-point field goals: Springfield 5 (Cunningham 3, Carey, Washington); Northmont 4 (Hatcher 2, Stamps, Vaughn).

Records: Springfield 2-18 (1-13), Northmont 14-8 (6-8).

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124 or email [email protected].