Board approves new biology textbooks

BROOKVILLE — The Board of Education approved the biology/science textbook adoption for the high school.

“It is past due to update those textbooks and I’m excited to offer that opportunity,” curriculum director Stephanie Hinds said.

Superintendent Jason Wood also agreed it was time to upgrade the textbook.

Wood thanked Hinds and high school principal Jason Stephan for their work in securing the textbook for the district.

The board authorized Brookville Schools to sign a master supplier agreement for the purchase of natural gas service through the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council.

The board approved a contract/service agreement with Montgomery County Microfilming Board for fiscal year 2024.

The board authorized Brookville High School’s and Intermediate School’s membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2024-2025 school year.

The board approved a contract with BrightStar Care, of Centerville, for nursing services.

The board accepted the retirement resignation of custodian Doug Lamb, effective June 30.

The board also accepted the resignation of bus driver William Anderson, effective Jan. 16.

The board of Education employed the following list of substitutes for the 2023-24 school year:

Certified: Grace Adams, Victor Billheimer, Susan Burkett, Michelle Marshall and Cindy Williamson.

Classified: George Combs, Dawn Etter, Ashley Jackson, Brian Mendenhall, Cathy Requarth and Jeff Requarth.

The board approved the following professional leave requests:

Melissa Ross: Ohio Athletic Track/Cross Country Coaches’ clinic in Columbus, Ohio (Jan. 26).

Kathleen Dafler: Southwest Ohio Nurses Association meeting in Dayton (Jan. 30).

Febe Harmon: Ohio Music Education Association conference Columbus, Ohio (Feb. 1-2).

Cory Caudill: Certifield Eduction Technology Leader exam in Columbus, Ohio ( Feb. 9).

Angela McSurley: IXL Live in Lexington, Ky. (Feb. 22).

Charlotte Monroe: Reading Instruction: Practical Application of the Science of Reading Online (March 18).

Stacy Derringer: Wilson Introductory Course at Montgomery County Educational Service Center (April 15-17).

The board granted the seventh grade students’ trip May 22-24 to Camp Kern in Oregonia, Ohio.

