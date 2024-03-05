McCargish advances to state tournament

Landon McCargish opened the district tournament by scoring an 18-3 technical fall over sophomore Geronimo Thomas (14-12) of Middletown. Photos Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald Devin Jones placed sixth overall at 190 pounds in the Division I district tournament. Noah Allen won by a fall in 3:29 over sophomore Henry Smyth of Harrison in the first round of district competition. Marcos Velasquez opened district competition losing by a fall in 1:16 to junior Jordan Jackson of Colerain.

KETTERING — Two Northmont wrestlers placed at the Division I district tournament, but only one qualified for the big show.

Sophomore Landon McCargish, who is 31-6 overall, earned a third place finish in the 144 pound weight class by scoring a 13-6 decision over senior Arslan Bekirov (36-13) of Centerville to advance to state.

Only the top four placers in each weight class earned an outright berth to the state tournament. Those placing fifth qualified as an alternate and would step in to compete if another wrestler in their respective weight classes is unable to compete.

McCargish opened the district tournament at Kettering’s Trent Arena by scoring an 18-3 technical fall over sophomore Geronimo Thomas (14-12) of Middletown.

McCargish then won by a fall in 4:48 against junior Isaiah Nichols (29-7) of Trenton Edgewood.

McCargish then lost a 7-4 decision to senior Stone Busler (32-9) of Cincinnati Moeller.

In the consolation bracket McCargish scored a 10-9 decision over senior Max Kaye (31-6) of Piqua to propel him into his match with Bekirov in a battle for third place.

McCargish will open the state tournament against senior Andrew Myers (44-3) of Upper Arlington.

Devin Jones, a junior, placed 6th at 190 pounds losing by a fall in 42 seconds to sophomore Nick Lautar, 39-12 overall. Jones ends his season with a record of 27-11.

Jones also lost to Lautar in the first round at district. Lautar won by a fall in 33 seconds.

In the first consolation round Jones bounced back to win by a fall in 1:11 over senior Jon Niehaus (19-17) of West Clermont. In the second consolation round Jones scored an 11-8 decision over senior Tiosa Sherman (37-9) of Western Hills.

Jones went on to win by a fall in 4:58 against senior Bryce Sherrock (22-13) of Springfield. Jones then lost by a fall in 2:35 to senior Jet Sanchez (20-5) of Cincinnati Moeller to set up Jones’ battle with Lautar for fifth place.

At 132 pounds Northmont senior Noah Allen (14-11) won by a fall in 3:29 over sophomore Henry Smyth (14-7) of Harrison in the first round. Allen then lost by a fall in 1:07 to sophomore Marshall Morency (32-6) of Cincinnati Anderson.

In consolation Allen lost by a fall in 1:40 to senior Austin Parker (30-13) of Ross to end his district experience.

In the 175 pound weight class Northmont senior Marcos Velasquez (32-8) opened district competition losing by a fall in 1:16 to junior Jordan Jackson (22-10) of Colerain.

In consolation Velasquez scored a 12-1 major decision over senior Karro Jallow (23-12) of Middletown and went on to win by fall in 2:03 against junior Zack Ridner (11-13) of Elder. Velasquez then lost a 6-4 decision to senior Titus Ray (30-5) of Ross to end his tournament bid.

As a team Northmont finished 14th with 36.5 points in a field of 44 teams.

The state tournament starts at 1 p.m. Friday, March 8 and continues through Sunday with a 9:30 a.m. start.

