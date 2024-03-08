Eaton Community Church hosting March 14 blood drive

EATON — Get the new Solvita umbrella and a chance to win tickets to “The Lion King” when you donate at the Eaton Community Church community blood drive Thursday, March 14, from noon to 6 p.m. at 813 Camden Road.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

“The Solvita slogan is “From one to many” because we are all connected in the great circle of life,” Solvita officials said in a recent press release.. Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita March 4-16 is automatically entered in one of two weekly drawings to win two tickets to the May 9 Schuster Center performance of Disney’s “The Lion King.”

Register to donate with Solvita March 4-April 27 to receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella.

Save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.