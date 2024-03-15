Whole Child Event scheduled March 20

Brookville Local Schools District’s Whole Child Event is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — The parent and community Whole Child Event is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Brookville Local Schools campus.

A keynote address will take place from 6-6:30 p.m in the auditorium.

The address will provide information on how to be a “Spark Champion” to support the mental health of youth.

The kids’ fun fair is planned from 6-8:30 p.m. in the intermediate school gymnasium.

Children from kindergarten to the sixth grade can participate in various activities in the gym.

Parents must stay with their children during the event.

A resource fair is also scheduled from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

A raffle will be held with a variety of prizes available. Prizes include tickets to Kings Island, the Cincinnati Zoo, Dayton Dragons baseball games, gift certificates to various establishments and a smart television.

Members of the Brookville police and fire departments will be at the event.

The event is sponsored by the Brookville Local Schools District, whose mission is “to challenge, prepare and support all students to realize their full potential.”

According to the Brookville Local Schools website, a goal of the district “is to satisfy the five tenets of whole child education which is to ensure that children are healthy, safe, engaged, supported, and challenged.”

The website states the school district is “in the business of preparing students to meet a rapidly changing world and workforce so that they can become successful, productive citizens of our community.”

“Brookville students are prepared for the future when they demonstrate skills across academics, enhanced soft skills, and community engagement. Helping our students develop and display 21st-century skills such as grit, growth mindset, emotional regulation, and having successful interpersonal relationships will be critical for their future success in the workforce,” the website stated

“Research has shown that targeting self-management, responsible decision-making, relationship skills, social awareness, and self-awareness can increase student achievement in reading and math, improve classroom behavior, improve the ability to manage stress and depression, and improve attitudes about themselves, others, and school,” the website stated.

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected].