BAC meeting with young adults

EATON — For the third time this year, the Business Advisory Council (BAC) members have come together to achieve their goal of creating productive partnerships that will keep “people” resources in Preble County.

To accomplish this, they combine school and business resources to develop the necessary skills for a productive future workforce as assets to the community. Harold Niehaus, the Preble County Career Connections Director, shared that the BAC continues to expand this collaborative work and looks forward to continued success.

BAC members who have been in regular attendance include: Darrel Cottle, Edward Jones: Melissa Reimers, Parker Hannifin: Perrica Short, Preble County Development Partnership: Justin Sommer, Preble County Development Partnership: Rachael Vonderhaar, Preble County Commissioner: Bob Fischer, National Trail Schools: Jeff Parker, Eaton Community Schools: Todd Bowling, Preble Shawnee Schools: Scott Cottingim Twin Valley South Schools: Bill Derringer, Tri-County North Schools: Shawn Hoff, Preble County ESC: Jessica Spitler, Preble County ESC Board: Angela Erbaugh, Dayton Region Manufacturers Assn; Mark Adams, Entrepreneur; Tom McQuiston, Butler Rural Electric; Amy Weaver, Farm Credit Services; Amy Funkhouser, Henny Penny; Heather Morton, Medship; John Liddy, Bullen Ultrasonics; Denver Norris, Co-Alliance; Pete Ferriell, Somerville National Bank; Andrew Bekemeier, Eaton Fire & EMS; Jenna Wenger, Edison State; and Ryan VanLoo, TimkenSteel (now Metallus).

The most recent meeting sticks out from the rest, however, according to Niehaus. In this meeting, five young adults (two recent graduates, two seniors, and one junior) joined the BAC to discuss issues with finding the “right” career, how schools can better help students with their career aspirations, and most importantly, some ways to fix and alleviate any shortcomings. By talking to their audience directly, the BAC members gathered a lot of information very quickly.

Some of the discussion confirmed prior ideas (such as kids getting most career advice from family), while others opened eyes to new avenues for successfully connecting students to their future. With these revelations, the main goal of the BAC should become that much easier to achieve.