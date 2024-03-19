Preble Shawnee earns first-ever trip to state

Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

KETTERING — Preble Shawnee’s boys basketball team joined an elite club in Preble County on Saturday, March 16 when the Arrows defeated Versailles 53-32 in the Division III regional finals at Trent Arena.

With the win, the Arrows (24-3) advance to the state tournament for the first time in school history, where they will meet No. 2 ranked and defending champion Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (21-5) in the state semifinals on Friday, March 22 at UD Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

“It’s an unbelievable great feeling,” Preble Shawnee coach Jake Turner said. “These guys have worked their tails off for three years. There’s been a lot of ups and downs. It hasn’t been easy. We faced adversity to get to this point, they deserve it.”

No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf (24-3) meets No. 6 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (23-4) in the first semifinal at 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

The winners will play on Sunday, March 24 at 2 p.m. for the Division III state title.

Shawnee, ranked 10th in the final AP poll, becomes the first Preble County basketball team to reach the state final four since the 1957 Gratis Trojans. Gratis finished as state runner-up, falling to Ayersville in overtime.

The Arrows are just the fifth team in county history to reach state.

In addition to the Gratis team, Eaton made its first trip to state in 1936. The Eagles won a state title in 1948 and finished as state runner-up in 1950.

The Arrows were led by Mr. Basketball finalist senior Mason Shrout with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Brody Morton tossed in 11 points and had two rebounds and two assists.

Senior Logan Hawley added five points, five blocked shots and grabbed eight rebounds. Junior Brayden Robinette contributed six points, six assists, two steals and two blocked shots.

Senior Case Roell made his second straight start and limited the Tigers’ top offensive threat to just six points. Roell also added four rebounds, three steals and three assists.

“I feel like the time and effort and the work this group has put in is special. This is just a special group, with a special community,” Turner said. “This community, this fan base, these kids, they all deserve this, and this is just special and something they’ll never ever forget the rest of their life.”

For ticket information visit ohsaa.org/tickets. All tickets must be purchased online. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students.

Preble Shawnee Superintendent Todd Bowling issued the following notice on Monday about Friday:

“Staff, Students, Parents, and Members of our Community, It is with immense pride that we celebrate a truly historic moment for our school. For the first time since the legendary run of the 1957 Gratis Trojans, our boys’ basketball team has achieved an extraordinary feat — they have advanced to the Ohio State Final Four! This Friday night, at 8:30 p.m., our team will showcase their talent, determination, and sportsmanship at the UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

“As we prepare to cheer on our boys in what promises to be a thrilling encounter, we must also ensure that each and every member of our community has the opportunity to support our team in person. Therefore, to facilitate a smooth and timely journey to Dayton for all our supporters, we have decided to implement an early dismissal this Friday, March 22.

“The high school and middle school will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., while our elementary and preschool students will be released at 12:30 p.m.. Rest assured, all students will be provided with lunch prior to dismissal. Furthermore, special transportation arrangements have been made for our MVCTC students, who will be picked up at 11 a.m. to ensure their return to campus. Our Project Life and PCESC students will also be collected at this time and taken to their usual drop-off locations.

“For those attending, please be aware that tickets for this historic event are exclusively available online. With a full house expected at UD Arena, I urge you to secure your tickets well in advance to avoid disappointment. As we come together in anticipation and hope, let us take a moment to celebrate the dedication of our Boys Basketball team. Their journey thus far has been nothing short of remarkable, and we stand behind them, united, as they prepare to make their mark on the court. Let the echoes of our cheers reach them loud and clear: Congratulations to our team and Go Arrows! Thank you, and let’s bring home a victory!”

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.