ODOT issues weekly project update

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation recently issued its weekly construction update for the week ending March 23.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

New impact

U.S. 35/Interstate 70 bridge rehabilitation — At the ramp on U.S. 35 West over I-70. Height restrictions are in effect on I-70 at the overpass, with15’8” on I-70 East and 16’4” on I-70 West. In addition, the following lane restrictions will be in effect: March 22-29 — Various single-lane closures (either lane) on I-70 East and West, from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day.

North Maple Street (Eaton) minor widening/sidewalk installation — Between Mechanic Street and Lexington Road in the city of Eaton. Construction includes the installation of curb, gutter, and storm sewer and replacement or addition of sidewalk on both sides of the street. Maple Street will be closed, with northbound motorists will be detoured by way of Eidson Street, Barron Street and Lexington Road. Southbound motorists will follow Lexington and Barron to Monfort Street. Traffic will be maintained for residents, businesses, and emergency personnel. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in late fall 2024.

Ohio 121 bridge rehabilitation — Between Melody Lane and H&W Road, just north of New Paris. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with the use of temporary signals, and the entire project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024.

U.S. 35 bridge rehabilitation — At the ramp that carries U.S. 35 West traffic over I-70. The ramp is closed for up to 150 days, through mid-August, and while it is closed, motorists will be detoured via Ohio 320 and U.S. 40. Intermittent lane and shoulder restrictions will also be in effect on I-70 East and West through the work zone. The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024.

Continuing impacts

U.S. 127 Intersection improvement — Construction of left-turn lanes and signalization at Ohio 725 (West Central Avenue) in the village of Camden, as well as access management along W. Central Avenue. Daily flagging operations will be in place on U.S. 127 North and South, between Bloomfield Street and South Street. Restrictions may also be in place on local streets, include Douglas and Bloomfield streets. All work is scheduled to be completed in May of 2024.

U.S. 127 bridge rehabilitation — At the structure over I-70. U.S. 127 is reduced to one lane in each direction, with traffic being maintained through the work zone. Intermittent, single-lane closures may be in effect on I-70 under the bridge as well. All work will be completed in August 2024.