Schweizer wins State FFA Ag Sales

Pictured left to right are Kellen Laird, Aidan Koehl, Kaitlyn Schweizer and Grace Osswald. Submitted | NTFFA

NEW PARIS — On Monday, March 11, the National Trail Agricultural Sales team competed at the state contest after qualifying at districts.

The team is given a company and a product each year, they study and learn all they can about the product, their company, and the sales process. This year the team sold carry on trailers.

The team competed in a team event where they are given a scenario that gives them information on their customer, the team reads over the scenario together and then proceeds to discuss and answer questions on possible sales strategies and product matches. After the team event each member competes in their own individual sales call, they are given a new scenario and are judged on their knowledge of the product and how well they do on the sale process.

The National Trail sales team worked hard all year and it paid off with a 6th place finish at the state contest.

The team consisted of Aidan Koehl ranking 68th, Grace Osswald ranking 45th, Kellen Laird ranking 17th, and Kaitlyn Schweizer who placed 1st out of 80 individuals. The team was coached by Amy Lipps and Amy Weaver.

The National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter is advised by Eric and Carmen Kennel.