Celebrating in the path of totality

The Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau has promoted the area across the state and country with it’s “Get Mooned in Preble County” campaign since late last year.

PREBLE COUNTY— Being in the path of totality for next Monday’s total solar eclipse means there is a possibility for an influx of visitors and “eclipse chasers” seeking a place to not only watch the event, but also pass the time leading up to, and after, the afternoon of April 8.

With that in mind, organizations across the county have scheduled events and activities for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.

Looking for some place to enjoy the eclipse and have some as well? Below are some of what is going on in Preble County.

For more information about the solar eclipse, safety, and events surrounding it, visit www.visitpreblecounty.org.

Eaton area

Glow in the Park

Eaton Parks & Recreation will host a special eclipse-watching party, the “Glow in the Park,” from 1-5 p.m. at Seven Mile Park, 1601 Park Avenue, on Monday, April 8. This fun afternoon of activities, music, and food will provide an exciting, fun atmosphere for viewing the total eclipse, according to organizers.

The afternoon will feature performances by some of Preble County’s hottest musical acts, headlined by Tyler Michael Walton and The Mayflower Satchel, and including Big Chili and Ryan+Rose.

There’ll be inflatable fun for all ages, including glow axe throwing, an obstacle course, a giant robot slide, a field goal kick, and a giant boom box bounce. There will also be 9-hole LED miniature golf to play.

Everyone who attends can get a special free souvenir photo from Celebrate the Moments Photo Booth, and additional activities may be added as the day nears.

All entertainment and activities are free. Concessions will be available for purchase from Tipsy Hog, Groovy Sweets, Papa John’s and The Stable, Molokini’s Shaved Ice and Knob Creek Coffee.

There will also be additional vendors on site for some “light” shopping as well, according to city officials.

Don’t forget, you will need special glasses for viewing the total solar eclipse. NASA-approved solar eclipse viewing glasses are available for purchase now at the Eaton City Building, 328 N. Maple St. Cost is $3 per pair. These ISO 12312-2 Prevent Blindness Ohio certified glasses can also be purchased at the Preble County Chamber of Commerce office, 122 W. Decatur St.

The Glow in the Park event is being sponsored in part by Neaton Auto, Wallace Heating & Air and the Preble County Development Partnership. For more information about the event or setting up as a vendor, contact Service & Parks Coordinator Zac Wilson at 937-456-4949, Ext. 123, or via email to [email protected].

Preble County District Library

There will be a movie, lawn games, and snacks at the Preble County District Library Resource Center, 450 S. Barron St., from noon-4 p.m., on Monday, April 8. They will be showing a space-themed movie at the Preble County Room as well as serving snacks. Free eclipse glasses will be provided to each person, while supplies last. The public is invited to come enjoy the fun, and stay to view the eclipse.

Preble County Historical Society

For those looking for activities prior to eclipse day, Preble County Historical Society will host a full day of events on Sunday, April 7, during their Solar Eclipse Conservation Day from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with the annual Falcon Show beginning at 4 p.m. The day kicks of at 8:30 a.m. with a Solar Sunrise Service with Pastor Matt Superka and musicians Ryan+Rose. Concessions will also be available.

Old Schoolhouse Winery

The Olde Schoolhouse Winery, located at 152 Ohio 726, invites the public to come view the eclipse at the winery. They will have drink specials, live music, and food trucks including JAK Wagon Concessions, Godown’s Fixins and Tacos Jalisco. The winery will also release its own Eclipse Wine the week prior to the eclipse. The winery will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, April 8.

Camping at the Preble County Fairgrounds

While there are no organized viewing activities being held at the Preble County Fairgrounds, there are camping spots available for those attending other events in the county. For pricing and to reserve, contact the Preble County Fairgrounds at 937-456-3748 or email [email protected].

Lewisburg area

The Lewisburg area will play host to activities for anyone in town across the entire weekend prior to the eclipse, as well as on Monday, April 8.

Friday, April 5

• Activities begin April 5 at the Flour Bakery, 206 N Commerce St., where individuals can decorate their own eclipse cookies for $15. Individuals can decorate their cookies at 11 a.m. and at 1,3,5 and 7 p.m.

• Individuals who have the desire to sing can do so at the open mike event taking place April 5 from 5-8 p.m. at Brick Rhod Bistro, 109 N. Commerce St.

• Eclipse Commemorative Crafts can be designed by individuals on April 5 from 5-8 p.m. at the Joy and Whimsy Depot, 200 W. Dayton St. The event is free. All supplies will be provided.

Saturday, April 6

• Individuals can start April 6 activities with breakfast served from 8-10 a.m. by the Lewisburg Historical Center. The breakfast will be held at the Lewisburg Community Center, 261 Clay St.

• The Trinity Church, 511 N. Commerce St., will be the site April 6 of a marketplace from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The church will also offer lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• The Flour Bakery will be open on April 6 for those wanting to decorate eclipse cookies. Hours are 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Cost is $15.

• Disc jockey Nikki Plank will provide music on April from 1-4 p.m. at Bicentennial Square.

• The Lewisburg Trail Riders Club will be selling chicken dinners on April 6 beginning at 5 p.m. until sold out.

• The highlight of Saturday, April 6, is the “Dancing with the Stars” event to be held from 6:30-10 p.m. at the Gatherings on the Green Country Club and Event Venue, located at 7500 Salem Road. The event will consist of dinner provided by the Lewisburg Trail Riders Club, dancing and trivia. Tickets are $25 a person. Beer and wine are available at an additional cost. Dress is casual for the event. A total of 250 tickets are available while supplies last. Tickets may be purchased at the Brown Memorial Library, the Flour Bakery, the bicentennial store, online at www.facebook.com/gatheringsonthegreen/events or at the door. All proceeds will be donated to Lewisburg Arts and Recreation.

Sunday, April 7

• The Lewisburg Historical Center will serve breakfast April 7 from 8-10 a.m. at the Lewisburg Community Center, 261 Clay St.

• Lewisburg Community Park, Knapke Lane will be the location of several activities on April 7. The events include: community church service (10-11 a.m.; lunch in the park (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.;) games in the park (1-4 p.m.;) music in the park (4-6 p.m.)

• The Lewisburg Trail Riders Club will selling hamburgers and hot dogs April 7 beginning at 5 p.m. until sold out.

• The Lewisburg Community Center will be the site of the following activities bingo and kids’ board games (6-8 p.m.) and Euchre (8-10 p.m.)

Monday, April 8

• Brunch will be available April 8 at the Flour Bakery from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• The Solar Eclipse Experience program will take place April 8 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Garber Nature Center, located at 9691 OH-503. Cost is $5 person person. To attend the program, register online at preblecountyparks.com.

• A spaghetti dinner offered April 8 from 5-7 p.m. at Trinity Church.

• A solar eclipse wrap-up will be held April 8 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Joy and Whimsy Depot.

New Paris area

The Cedar Lodge & Cabins is offering eclipse tailgate parking from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, April 8. For more information and cost, visit https://tinyurl.com/43465zsx.

The Cedar Coffee + Wine will be hosting free live music throughout the day, including a performance by McGuffey Lane from 4-6 p.m. and a food truck rally from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Camp Mahanaim is offering “Eclipse Camp” April 5-9. For availability and cost, visit www.campmahanaim.squarespace.com.

