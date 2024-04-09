Lady Blue Devils hang on to defeat TCN

LEWISBURG — The Lady Blue Devils softball team broke a 4-4 deadlock Friday with three runs in the top of the sixth inning and then held Tri-County North to one run in the final two innings to post a 7-5 non-conference victory.

The Lady Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Brookville tied it in the top of the second with four singles and left the bases loaded.

Brookville got three runs in the top of the fourth to take a 4-1 lead. Grace Burton hit a double to left with Lia Viernes coming in to pinch run. Melina Davidson drew a walk. Maya Haydon hit a fly out to right with Viernes advancing to third.

Davidson stole second and Rylan Eagle singled to right field to drive in Viernes and Davidson. Eagle reached third on the throw to the plate. Isabell Holp doubled to left to score Eagle.

Tri-County North answered with three runs in the home half of the fifth. Kasidi Daugherty singled to right and reached third on a fielding error. Sadie Royer hit a single to right to bring Daugherty home.

Hemp singled to left with Royer advancing to second. Royer scored on a pop up in foul territory that was dropped with Hemp advancing to third on the same play.

Kora Lykins hit a line drive single to left with Hemp scoring to tie it 4-4.

Brookville took a 7-4 lead in the top of the sixth. Davidson drew a walk and advanced to second on a ground out and then stole third. Eagle drew a walk and stole second. Makenzie Roesser reached on a fielding error that enabled Davidson to score and Eagle to reach third.

Roesser stole second and Jordyn Oliver singled on a bloop single over short to bring Eagle home and Roesser advancing to third. Roesser stole home to make it 7-4. Haley Hall grounded out to end the top of the inning.

Tri-County North got one run in the bottom of the sixth. Jordan Pinion hit a lead of triple to center and scored when Chloe Jackson followed with a double to center.

Brookville worked out of the jamb by getting the Lady Panthers to hit into a ground out and two pop ups.

Burton earned the victory. She pitched five and two-thirds innings, surrendered eight hits and five runs (two earned), struck out eight and walked one.

Eagle earned the save allowing one hit and no runs in one inning.

Jordan Pinion took the loss in relief. She worked three innings, surrendered three run (none earned) on two hits and two walks. Daugherty started in the circle and surrendered 11 hits and four runs over four innings with four strike outs and one walk.

With the win Brookville improved to 6-1 while Tri-County North fell to 1-1.

