T’bolts’ give strong performances at Troy Invite

Da’Zyre Oliver hands off the baton to Victoria Odole during the 4x200 meter relay. Northmont took 1st place in 1:50.33. Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald

TROY — Northmont’s track teams turned in strong performances Friday at the annual Herb Hartman Invitational at Troy Memorial Stadium.

It was windy and cool, but within two hours of the 4 p.m. start conditions became downright chilly. A majority of the male athletes failed to dress appropriately for the weather conditions.

The Lady Bolts placed 3rd overall with 72 points in a field of 20 teams. Butler took 1st with 86.50 points with Troy 2nd with 77.

Northmont girls placed 4th in the 4×800 relay (10:56.57). Chinaza Ibe (Ebay) placed 5th in the 100 dash (13.51). The Lady Bolts took 1st in the 4×200 (Ibe, Raylin Turner, Da’Zyre Oliver, and Victoria Odole) in 1:50.33.

Ameilia Brown took 5th in the 1600 meter run in 5:48.52 with Briana Pressel 8th in 5:57.46. Northmont took 4th in the 4×100 relay (Gunn, Oliver, Bankston, Turner) in 52.67 seconds.

Jakayla Waddell placed 5th in the 400 dash (1:03.34) and Paige Auxier 14th (1:06.99). Jazlen Simpson placed 8th in the 800 meter run (2:34.65) and Abbie Weeks 21st (2:48.59).

Victoria Odole placed 2nd in the 200 dash (26.71) with Chinaza Ibe 14th (28.71). Makenna Long was 2nd in the 3200 meter run (11:47.99) with Addison Brown 8th (12:48.99).

The Lady Bolts placed 2nd in the 4×400 relay in 4:18.17. Jenna Hall placed 2nd in the high jump at 4-feet, 9-inches with Julia Daugherty 13th at 4-feet, 3-inches.

Logan Fast was 11th in the discus throw at 93-feet, 8-inches and placed 6th in the shot put at 31-feet, 1-inch. Shia Thomas was 28th in the shot at 21-feet, 9.75-inches.

The Northmont boys placed 5th overall out of 20 teams with 49 points. Butler was 1st with 99, Fairmont 2nd 81.50, Troy 3rd with 68, and Carroll 4th with 53.33.

The Thunderbolts placed 6th in the 4×800 (9:01.25). Kalib Haynesworth was 9th in the 100 dash (11.80). Northmont took 3rd in the 4×200 (1:34.80) and placed 4th in the 4×100 (44.62).

Jonathan Warren placed 2nd in the 400 dash (51.74) with Daniel Ivory 14th (55.37). Eli Pettis took 2nd in the 300 hurdles (42.80) with Shay Edwards 7th (45.37).

Daron Porter took 2nd in the 800 meter run (1:57.13) with Jackson Morgret 16th (2:11.62). Willie Paige III placed 9th in the 200 dash (24.01) with Michael Stewart 21st (25.15). Owen Bush placed 8th in the 3200 meter run (10:36.42).

Northmont took 3rd in the 4×400 relay (3:35.31). Drevin Jordan and Owen Prince tied for 13th in the high jump at 5-feet, 3-inches. Trevon Rowe was 10th in the long jump (18-feet, 9.5-inches with Kalib Haynesworth 25th (16-feet, 0.25-inches).

Ike (E-K) Nwanoro was 7th in the discus (127-feet, 9-inches) with Charlie Henson 24th (91-feet, 5-inches). Henson was 23rd in the shot put (32-feet. 7-inches) with Nwanoro 25th (32-feet, 5.5-inches).

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124 or email [email protected].