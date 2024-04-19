‘Third Thursday’ attracts large crowd

BROOKVILLE — Gruenig Park in downtown Brookville at 120 Market St. was filled with people last Thursday.
The people consisted of a variety of vendors and residents from Brookville and the surrounding area who attended the debut of the monthly event.
The monthly event, entitled “Third Thursdays,” is the creation of a group of downtown merchants called The Market Street Connection.
The kick-off event took place after council approved the use of the park at the April 16 council meeting.
City manager Jack Kuntz had previously informed council the organization called the Market Street Connection and what they have been doing is a lot of community outreach within the downtown area.
It was incorrectly stated on April 17 that Kuntz called the organization the Artistry Connection.
According to Kuntz, the formation of the downtown group was “spearheaded specifically by the Brookville Flower Shop, Palette of Threads, and What’s the Scoop? Ice Cream Shop.”
Kuntz said the Main Street Connection “aims to bring a variety of community outreach programming to downtown Brookville in coordination with the City of Brookville and the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce.”
“The goal of this new program is to bring residents, both in Brookville and within the Miami Valley region, to downtown Brookville to experience traditional Americana, hometown charm and all the great retail and commercial operators which call downtown Brookville home,” Kuntz said.
Jessica Cecrle, owner of Palette of Threads, said she was pleased with the vendors who participated in the event.
Cecrle also said she was happy with the support of the event shown by the community.
Kuntz noted downtown business extended their normal business hours during the event so shoppers could take advantage of “the variety of shops found in downtown Brookville.”
Third Thursdays will take place on the third Thursday of the month from 4-7 p.m. in Gruenig Park through October.
