‘Third Thursday’ attracts large crowd

Allen Comer State Farm Insurance employees (left to right) Lisa Lengerich, Kelley Bowersock and George Parkinson participated in the “Third Thursday” event. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Alyssa Greene, of Pure Fairy Essentials, in Lewisburg, administers a facial to a visitor to the “Third Thursday” event. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Midwestern Mrs. (aka Georgia Evans) provides musical entertainment. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald A couple enjoys food at the “Third Thursday” event. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Cheryl Scheiding, owner of Cheryl’s Country Kitchen, of Lewisburg, offers a variety of baked goods. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Brenda Evans, owner of Bembal’s Bowtique, in New Lebanon, displays her merchandise. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald A family sits at the picnic table in Gruenig Park. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Visitors to the “Third Thursday” event listen to singer Midwestern Mrs. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald A customer makes a purchase at the What’s the Scoop mobile food truck. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald A customer places an order at the Messy Meatball mobile food truck. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Tik Takos Restaurant participated in the event. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Gruenig Park was filled with people. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — Gruenig Park in downtown Brookville at 120 Market St. was filled with people last Thursday.

The people consisted of a variety of vendors and residents from Brookville and the surrounding area who attended the debut of the monthly event.

The monthly event, entitled “Third Thursdays,” is the creation of a group of downtown merchants called The Market Street Connection.

The kick-off event took place after council approved the use of the park at the April 16 council meeting.

City manager Jack Kuntz had previously informed council the organization called the Market Street Connection and what they have been doing is a lot of community outreach within the downtown area.

It was incorrectly stated on April 17 that Kuntz called the organization the Artistry Connection.

According to Kuntz, the formation of the downtown group was “spearheaded specifically by the Brookville Flower Shop, Palette of Threads, and What’s the Scoop? Ice Cream Shop.”

Kuntz said the Main Street Connection “aims to bring a variety of community outreach programming to downtown Brookville in coordination with the City of Brookville and the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce.”

“The goal of this new program is to bring residents, both in Brookville and within the Miami Valley region, to downtown Brookville to experience traditional Americana, hometown charm and all the great retail and commercial operators which call downtown Brookville home,” Kuntz said.

Jessica Cecrle, owner of Palette of Threads, said she was pleased with the vendors who participated in the event.

Cecrle also said she was happy with the support of the event shown by the community.

Kuntz noted downtown business extended their normal business hours during the event so shoppers could take advantage of “the variety of shops found in downtown Brookville.”

Third Thursdays will take place on the third Thursday of the month from 4-7 p.m. in Gruenig Park through October.

