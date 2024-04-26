Community Band, Brass Band to perform

EATON — On Sunday, April 28, the Eaton Area Community Band and the Ohio Valley British Brass Band will celebrate a collaboration which began in the spring of 2014.

Tad Stewart, former Eaton director of bands and director of the Community Band, has also been a member of the Brass Band since his retirement in 2000. The band performed at the old high school in 2005 and again in the new high school cafetorium in 2011. It was then that the idea for a combined concert came about. Each band gave a short concert and then combined for a grand finale, with the brass band lining the sides of the auditorium. The concert was a great success, and, except for the pandemic years, the tradition has continued.

Once again, the performance will feature a wide variety of music, from movie themes to marches to dazzling solos. The Community Band will present At the Movies with Danny Elfman, featuring some of his best movie themes like “Batman” and “Dark Shadows.” Also included is The Dam Busters, a stately march honoring the exploits of British bomber pilots during WWII, and Aisling Gaelach, a fantasy based on traditional Irish tunes.

The Brass Band will perform Balkan Dances, a virtuoso piece that challenges every section of the band, and The Debutante, featuring cornet soloist David Diamond.

The highlight of every concert is of course, the combined finale, this year featuring Orpheus, with the familiar “Can-Can” dance, and How Firm Thy Friendship, which is based on the Ohio State Alma Mater. The concert begins at 4 p.m., and admission is free. Donations will be accepted.